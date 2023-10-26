Dentsu taps into iProspect and Sokrati’s capabilities to offer integrated performance marketing services

It elevates Nilesh Gohil as CEO Sokrati & President - Performance Practice; Vinod Thadani continues as CGO, Media & CEO iProspect
Combining the capabilities of Sokrati and iProspect is parent company dentsu India intending to offer integrated performance media marketing and programmatic solutions to its clients.
It (Performance Practice) is a unification of select services and not the merger of the two agencies.
The solution, a press release says, will enable full-funnel tracking and management, customer analytics, and AI-powered predictive media management. It will also offer access to top industry talent, improve client management by integrating media capabilities, and foster a culture of collaboration and excellence across teams with specialized experience.
Nilesh Gohil, formerly the Chief Business Officer of Media (CBO) at Sokrati, has been promoted to take on dual roles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sokrati, and as President - Performance Practice.
Vinod Thadani, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Media and CEO, iProspect India, will continue to lead the growth responsibilities for all media brands in India. He will focus on driving the growth trajectory of businesses by delivering on dentsu’s 'Integrated by Design' tailored solutions for clients.
The two will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu.
“Dentsu is ushering in a new era of transformative excellence. We have always been at the forefront of innovation - anticipating the future, to shape the unknown. Sokrati resonates with our vision of leading the space. We firmly believe in empowering the best of our talent to take up key leadership positions and Nilesh’s proficiencies make him an absolute fit to lead the practice. His contributions have played a vital role in Sokrati’s success. I am extremely proud of his achievements, and I look forward to further partnering with him as we move ahead to attain many new milestones for Sokrati,” she comments.
Nilesh Gohil and Vinod Thadani added, “We are extremely thrilled to embark on this new phase of growth. Dentsu has been a performance marketing powerhouse, with solutions defined by cutting-edge technology. The unified services offered through the Performance Practice are certainly a key to pursuing exceptional performance marketing solutions.
“This will indeed truly distinguish our services in the industry. As dentsu strides in digitization, we are certain that this unification will lead to rapid growth opportunities. Our focus will be on driving innovation through digital, modern creativity, technology, and AI to continue leading as India’s frontier Digital Media company for years to come.”