dentsu X India surges to the #1 dominant agency position in RECMA’s latest report

For the record, the report was released on September 30, 2020. Out of 700 agencies evaluated globally in the report, only 27 agencies are Dominant in the top 16 countries. Carried in 47 countries totally, it is an audit of media agency performances and competences based on 19 criteria. This in-depth report captures the last three-year track record based on competitive pitches, agency momentum, resources, and the client profile of each agency.