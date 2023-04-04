Dermicool launches summer campaign ‘Garmi ki Pakad’

The ad campaign has been conceptualised by What’s Your Problem, a Wondrlab company.
Dermicool Talc is back this summer with another campaign about Garmi ki Pakad. With a fresh take on the iconic jingle, this ad campaign has been conceptualised by What’s Your Problem, a Wondrlab company.
The film itself has been dramatised to show the monster that summer is, in the form of a fiery hand that follows unsuspecting people. While the campaign focuses on the problems caused by summer like prickly heat, body odour and sweat, it also illustrates how Dermicool is the ultimate solution for all these issues. Plus, the iconic jingle "Aaya mausam thande thande Dermicool ka" adds a touch of nostalgia to it all.
V Kaushik Vedula, AVP-Marketing, Emami Limited, said, “Dermicool Talc has always been associated with summers. But this time, we wanted to do something different, something even more memorable. So we came up with the fiery hand. Its beauty lies in its simplicity. It is such a simple metaphor yet so impactful.”
Amit Akali, CCO & Co-founder, WYP Wondrlab India, and Gauri Gokarn, the Content Director, said, “In today’s world of reels, 5-second skippable ads and rapidly reducing attention spans, we wanted to create something that grabs and holds people’s attention. While Dermicool has always had a distinguished place in people’s minds, the fiery hand goes a step further and brings alive the heat of Indian summers. We think it beautifully checks all the boxes while also making it a memorable piece.”
With a 360-degree approach, the campaign plans to ingrain Dermicool as the go-to for summers and is sure to create an impact with all the media channels including TV, Digital, and out-of-home extensions.
Credits:
Emami Brand Team
Assistant Vice President, Marketing - Kaushik Vedula
Deputy General Manager, Marketing - Ashutosh Modi
Senior Brand Manager - Siddhartha Agrawal
Creative Agency: Wondrlab
Co-Founder & Managing Partner: Rakesh Hinduja
CCO & Co-Founder: Amit Akali
COO: Sanju Menon
CSO: Ajeeta Bharadwaj
Creative Team: Bhavesh Kosambia, Gauri Gokarn, Karishma Parekh
Strategy Team: Foram Shah, Ishaan Pai
Integration Team: Niharika Talwar, Mamta Salian
Production House - Gimmicks
Director - Vishal Mangalorkar
DOP - Akhilesh Srivastava
Producer - Preetha Iyer
Executive Producer - Sunny Salvi