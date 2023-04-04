Dermicool launches summer campaign ‘Garmi ki Pakad’

The film itself has been dramatised to show the monster that summer is, in the form of a fiery hand that follows unsuspecting people. While the campaign focuses on the problems caused by summer like prickly heat, body odour and sweat, it also illustrates how Dermicool is the ultimate solution for all these issues. Plus, the iconic jingle "Aaya mausam thande thande Dermicool ka" adds a touch of nostalgia to it all.