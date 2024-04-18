Dhoni and Jadeja's lookalikes frontline Gulf Oil's 'Unstoppable Army' campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign is conceptualised by Dentsu Creative.
As the IPL fever grips the nation, Gulf Oil Lubricants India and Dentsu Creative have teamed up to unleash the second leg of ‘Unstoppable Army’ campaign. The brand has decided to hand over the reins of its advertising to the fans, giving them a chance to showcase their love and loyalty for the team, while the players focus on their training and performance on the field.
The campaign was kicked off with a behind-the-scenes film, featuring CSK's players, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as they arrived on set prepared to shoot the Gulf Oil ad. However, a twist awaited them as the brand representatives revealed the campaign's unique concept of gifting time back to CSK players, while inviting fans to join the #GulfUnstoppableArmy and craft their own advertisements. The film concluded with a compelling call to action, urging fans to unleash their creativity by visiting the campaign website.
Adding a touch of humour to the campaign, the brand has launched films featuring uncanny lookalikes of CSK players such as Dhoni and Jadeja. These films fill the void left by the real heroes who are diligently honing their skills on the field. They reinforce the campaign's central message: while the players focus on victory, the fans have the opportunity to shine by crafting their own Gulf Oil ads. The ultimate reward up for grabs is being able to see one’s own ad on TV.
The Gulf Unstoppable Army campaign is a unique initiative that fosters a deeper connection between the brand, the fans, and the team. Leveraging digital platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook for the campaign's launch and subsequent fan-generated content, Gulf aims to create a cohesive and engaging narrative that celebrates the spirit of cricket and its supporters.
Amit Gheji, head– marketing, Gulf Oil Lubricants India commented, “We're excited to have rolled out the 'Gulf Unstoppable Army' campaign alongside Dentsu Creative. This isn't just about ads; it's about honoring the passion of CSK fans and giving our players the space they need to clinch that 6th title. By letting the fans take the creative reins, we're tapping into the raw energy of cricket fandom while showing our players some serious love. It's a win-win that embodies the heart and soul of Gulf Oil's partnership with CSK – together being bold, dynamic, and totally unstoppable."
Ajeet Shukla and Gia Fernandes, creative heads (West), Dentsu Creative India, added, “The T20 cricket season is that challenging phase of advertising where you'll have to & must do something disruptive and thoughtful to get noticed. That is what our attempt has been this time with the idea of not using CSK players for Gulf Oil Ads. Instead giving back the time to players to practice and hopefully see them emerge as Champions for the sixth time. We’re very excited to see the entries that are coming our way and hoping the entire nation picks it up and sends us their creative version of a Gulf Oil ad.”
