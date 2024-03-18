Gulf Oil launches 'Gulf Unstoppable Army' campaign, empowering CSK fans to create ads

Ajeet Shukla, group executive creative director, Dentsu Creative West adds, “The T20 season is that challenging phase of advertising where you'll have to & must do something disruptive and good to get noticed. That's what our attempt has been this time with the idea of not using CSK players for Gulf Ads. Instead giving back the time to practice and hopefully emerge as Champions for the sixth time. Now you must be wondering who'll be making ads for us. Fans will. Something super interesting is coming soon.”