Dia Mirza shines in Lotus Organics+ Sun care campaign

Dia will appear in a new digital campaign that will run across social media and OTT platforms. The campaign revolves around the Lotus Organics+ Suncare range which comprises of three mineral-based sunscreens that are natural, chemical free and enriched with the benefits of 100% certified organic extracts.
The USP of the Lotus Organics+ sun care range is that they contain natural minerals to create a physical barrier that deflects the sun's rays unlike traditional sunscreens that use chemicals to absorb UV rays. These long-lasting sunscreens provide broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays. Lotus Organics+ is a socially responsible brand with a strong commitment to the environment. An important aspect of mineral-based sunscreens is that they are environmentally friendly, biodegradable and do not harm marine life and ocean ecosystems.
With the focus on sun protection the new brand film shows Dia Mirza in the outdoors, surrounded with greenery embracing a bright sunny day. Facing the rays of the sun without a worry, Dia poses a question: what would you like to apply on your skin while stepping out, minerals or chemicals? She emphasizes that her personal preference is the Lotus Organics+ Sheer Brightening Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 which is 99% natural, has a non-greasy texture, preservative-free, and keeps her skin glowing as it is enriched with 100% certified organic White Peony flower extracts. The film culminates by showcasing the entire range of Lotus Organics+ premium suncare range which comprises of The Sheer Brightening Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50, The Ultra Matte Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 and The Hydrating Gel Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30. This beautiful film ends with Dia promoting the brand’s message to ‘Live Organic’.
Commenting on the new campaign,Nitin Passi, chairman and managing director, Lotus Herbals, says, “Lotus Organics+ is a brand that uses only 100% certified organic actives in its products. Sunscreens are an everyday essential and consumers deserve sunscreens that are organic, clean and efficacious. Our brand ambassador, Dia Mirza, is internationally recognized for advocating the adoption of a sustainable lifestyle and this resonates with our brand messaging. In this new campaign, she highlights the benefits of using mineral-based sunscreens as they provide the best layer of protection from sun-induced skin damage.
Actress Dia Mirza elaborates, I am a huge fan of Lotus Organics+ products since they only use 100% certified organic actives. As an actor and an environmental activist, I tend to spend a lot of time in the sun and the organic mineral-based sunscreen from the brand give me complete protection. I feel it’s very important to use beauty products that are natural, free of toxins, and healthy for our planet and ourselves. Lotus Organics+ embodies that idea of a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.”
The new campaign from Lotus Organics+ with their gorgeous brand ambassador Dia Mirza will play out on the actors social media channels to attract maximum visibility. The campaign will also play out on the brand’s social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The high-decibel digital campaign will also be aired on leading OTT platforms. Through this powerful campaign, Dia will reach out to a youthful audience of millennials, Gen Z, and her large fan base many of whom are deeply concerned about organic beauty products and protection of the environment.