Dia Mirza shines in Lotus Organics+ Sun care campaign

Actress Dia Mirza elaborates, I am a huge fan of Lotus Organics+ products since they only use 100% certified organic actives. As an actor and an environmental activist, I tend to spend a lot of time in the sun and the organic mineral-based sunscreen from the brand give me complete protection. I feel it’s very important to use beauty products that are natural, free of toxins, and healthy for our planet and ourselves. Lotus Organics+ embodies that idea of a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.”

The new campaign from Lotus Organics+ with their gorgeous brand ambassador Dia Mirza will play out on the actors social media channels to attract maximum visibility. The campaign will also play out on the brand’s social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The high-decibel digital campaign will also be aired on leading OTT platforms. Through this powerful campaign, Dia will reach out to a youthful audience of millennials, Gen Z, and her large fan base many of whom are deeply concerned about organic beauty products and protection of the environment.