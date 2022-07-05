DigiStreet Media bags digital mandate for Karara Ceramics

Expressing his thoughts on the partnership, Vijay Garg, managing director, Karara Ceramics, said, “Our offerings and strong presence have carved a niche in the global market. We aspire to connect with our customers to channel a deeper bond and spread information among our desired target audience. With a digital marketing agency showcasing a track record of creating ideas beyond convention, we are certain that our relations with our stakeholders will continue to strengthen and help us build a credible digital identity that everyone trusts. We are happy to onboard DigiStreet Media as our digital communication partner.”