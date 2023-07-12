DigiStreet Media launches two hilarious TV ads for Sirca India starring Manoj Pahwa

The two TVCs from the ‘Sirca Hai Toh Shaan Hai’ campaign metaphorically highlight the USPs of the brand’s PU Polish Range.
Sirca Paints, the esteemed Italian wood coatings and wall textures brand, presented a comedy bonanza with their latest TV commercials created by DigiStreet Media, featuring the talented actor, Manoj Pahwa. Titled "Sirca Hai to Shaan Hai," these ads not only showcase humorous slice-of-life situations but also highlight the unique selling points of Sirca's PU Polish range. Accompanied by captivating music tracks that leave a lasting impression, these commercials offer a complete entertainment package.
Apoorv Agarwal, joint managing director of Sirca Paints, expressed his excitement for the campaign, emphasizing its significance in supporting channel partners and reaching a wider audience. He further stated, "We aimed to deliver our message with humor, and the team successfully achieved the envisioned output. The positive responses received from key stakeholders are a testament to the campaign's effectiveness." Mr. Agarwal also praised Manoj Pahwa's exceptional talent and the unique charm that he brought to the commercials.
“Working on this project has been an absolute joy ride. We are thrilled with the launch of these two TV ads as they promise viewers a delightful experience in a combination of humorous situations & clever messaging. Breaking away from the conventional approach of diving straight into a selling spree, the idea was to create a funny twist in the ads to engage audiences, bringing laughter and entertainment while capturing the essence of Sirca's PU Polish range. From nitty gritties to major elements, all components were well thought out and were seamlessly incorporated with on-point art direction. We hope that the ad films get their share of love from the market,” said Darpan Sharma, CEO and strategist of DigiStreet.
To amplify the reach of the campaign, Sirca Paints has partnered with over 100 influencers and implemented various other marketing initiatives. Additionally, the commercials are being aired nationally on major TV channels, targeting audiences across different languages and regions. With a perfect blend of humor and relatable scenarios, these ads extend the brand's communication strategy, focusing on enhancing customers' décor and autographing the living standards with premium Italian wood coatings and wall textures.