DigiStreet Media launches two hilarious TV ads for Sirca India starring Manoj Pahwa

“Working on this project has been an absolute joy ride. We are thrilled with the launch of these two TV ads as they promise viewers a delightful experience in a combination of humorous situations & clever messaging. Breaking away from the conventional approach of diving straight into a selling spree, the idea was to create a funny twist in the ads to engage audiences, bringing laughter and entertainment while capturing the essence of Sirca's PU Polish range. From nitty gritties to major elements, all components were well thought out and were seamlessly incorporated with on-point art direction. We hope that the ad films get their share of love from the market,” said Darpan Sharma, CEO and strategist of DigiStreet.