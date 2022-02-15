Digital estimated to grow by 33 per cent in 2022: GroupM TYNY

Parthasarathy Mandayam, chief strategy officer, GroupM South Asia, said, “With consumers gravitating towards themes like sustainability and sensitivity, brands are adapting rapidly, and media has the power to lead this change. Flexible, specialist and distributed teams are the order of the day and this trend will be further enhanced with the arrival of 5G. The emphasis on performance marketing has further accelerated and is at the very core of marketing. Intelligent & responsible leverage of first-party data will be critical for brands & marketers in driving this.”