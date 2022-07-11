Digital Kong bags complete digital mandate for Raw Beauty

Sunayana said, “I have had a rocky road journey in finalising the right agency for my business. We are a growing/thriving business with a passionate in-house team and while looking to onboard a team for brand building activities, passion as a quality was non-negotiable for me. I’m thrilled to have found the team at Digital Kong- they are young, driven and fervent towards the work they do. With their creative outlook, spontaneity and extensive experience in e-commerce, I’m really looking forward to growing Raw Beauty multiple fold and building a brand which not only will be known for honest and effective skincare but also holistic wellness”.