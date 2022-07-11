Digital Kong bags complete digital mandate for Raw Beauty

The partnership will also explore the launch and promotion of new products, cross brand partnerships, events and social positioning.
Independent Digital Marketing Agency ‘Digital Kong’ has won the mandate for organic skincare brand ‘Raw Beauty’, founded by certified formulator Sunayana Walia. Digital Kong, headquartered in Delhi NCR will take forward performance marketing, social media communication, brand strategy, creative shoots, public relations, influencer marketing, search engine optimisation and content creation for Raw Beauty Wellness.
Sunayana said, “I have had a rocky road journey in finalising the right agency for my business. We are a growing/thriving business with a passionate in-house team and while looking to onboard a team for brand building activities, passion as a quality was non-negotiable for me. I’m thrilled to have found the team at Digital Kong- they are young, driven and fervent towards the work they do. With their creative outlook, spontaneity and extensive experience in e-commerce, I’m really looking forward to growing Raw Beauty multiple fold and building a brand which not only will be known for honest and effective skincare but also holistic wellness”.
Sanjana Nischal, COO, Digital Kong, said, “We are beyond excited to work with a brand like Raw Beauty. We truly believe in their product line and vision of promoting sustainable and mindful consumption of skincare and wellness products. With our team’s expertise in creative visualisation and performance marketing, we are imperative to delivering an escalating growth graph both in terms of brand recall and financial growth. Our mission with this partnership is to co-create and grow together”.