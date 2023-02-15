Digital Kong bags digital mandate for Mona B

The mandate includes services like social media management, performance marketing, shoots, website management, public relations and influencer marketing.
Delhi NCR based Digital Marketing Agency ‘Digital Kong’ has won the complete mandate for USA’s pioneer lifestyle brand ‘Mona B’. Designed in USA, Made in India D2C brand Mona B offers a diverse range of products starting from Women’s bags, unisex bags, laptop sleeves, duffle bags, backpacks, placement mats, drinkware, pet accessories, coasters, carpets, passport covers, travel bags and so on. Digital Kong’s team has won the complete digital mandate for the brand which includes services like social media management, performance marketing, shoots, website management, public relations and influencer marketing.
Rahul and Ammrites Chaand Dhupar, the directors of MonaB said, “Our goal with Mona B is to make sustainable lifestyle fashionably chic and a part of every household in India. We were in pursuit of an agency that was in sync with our ideology and could digitally portray our vision seamlessly and we came across Digital Kong. With their innovative ideas and the ability to package everything together, we are convinced that this partnership will bring exponential results in terms of sales and brand building.
Sanjana Nischal, COO, Digital Kong, said, “As an entrepreneur, I’m always excited to work with brands that believe in quality and ethics, Mona B ticks all checkboxes! We are all geared up to take Mona B to its right audience and build a brand legacy that sets apart fashion in a distinct way.”
I have worked with multiple agencies and brands in the past however Digital Kong’s creative inputs and go-getter attitude made them just the right fit for Mona B. They both share a common goal of creating a strong community and harnessing the goal of building a more sustainable ecosystem with the power of digital media, added Prashanto Sen, senior manager- sales & marketing, Mona B.