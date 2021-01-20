Digital Refresh Networks bags the digital mandate for Adani Wilmar

On the association, Sanjay Adesara, head media and digital, Adani Wilmar says, “We are glad to be associated with Digital Refresh Networks. The agency has been in the forefront of the digital marketing industry with great experience across the multiple domains of digital communication and marketing solutions. We are sure that our association with them will further enable us towards achieving great success for the brands.”

Barin Mukherjee, co-founder & CEO, Digital Refresh Networks says, “We are honoured to come on board as the digital agency for Adani Wilmar. Our expertise in conversing in multiple languages across the length and breadth of the country will further enable the brand to not just establish local relevance but also grow the business locally. The motto is keep learning each day and implement the learnings back into the system to better efficacy over time.”Digital Refresh Networks (DRN) an integrated creative and digital marketing solutions company bags the digital mandate for one of the leading consumer essential brands, Adani Group for Kings Oils, Alife, and ‘Fortune Suposhan’ — a CSR initiative undertaken by 'Adani Wilmar Group'. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office. With this mandate, Adani Wilmar hopes to leverage its business digitally to drive their core objective, which is establishing and familiarising the brands locally.