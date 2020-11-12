Disney’s Christmas advert is nothing but heartwarming

Angela Affinita, brand and creative marketing director at Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing in EMEA told The Drum, "We knew having a story that placed tradition and togetherness at its heart would make it feel relevant and relatable to people all over the world,” she says, pointing to the fact that amid the pandemic a focus on these was “more crucial than ever. We approached this in a similar way we would a Disney short. We only had three minutes to tell the story and we had to place the characters at its core.”