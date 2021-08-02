Domino’s retains HiveMinds as its digital agency

The account will be handled by the HiveMinds team based out of Bengaluru.
Hiveminds Innovative Market Solutions, the digital specialist of Madison World has been retained by Domino’s (Jubilant Foodworks) as their digital marketing agency, following a multi-agency pitch. The account will be handled by the HiveMinds team based out of Bengaluru.
Domino's is India's leading pizza brand with more than 1200 outlets in the country and the Domino's Pizza app is one of the most downloaded online food delivery apps in the tier-1 cities.
Sandeep Anand, EVP & chief marketing Officer, Jubilant Foodworks, said, “We’re glad to be continuing our association with HiveMinds for digital marketing mandate for performance. They have done some great work towards scaling our online revenues and overall App user base in the last 2+ years. They are the right partners for enabling our next phase of aggressive digital growth.”
Deepti Bhadauria, chief strategy officer, HiveMinds commented, “Winning the Domino’s digital mandate again is a matter of great honor for us. At HiveMinds, we believe in keeping ahead of the digital innovation curve and consistently delivering high-scale targets for our clients. Working with the Domino’s team enables us to set new benchmarks in digital growth and to keep pushing our own boundaries to do some award-winning work. We look forward to setting new stellar records together in the future.”
HiveMinds is a Bengaluru based full service digital marketing Company and consultancy with specialization in search, display and programmatic buying. The agency also provides social media management, creative content, digital PR, analytics and strategic consulting. The company owns unique technology, tools and data analytics methodologies that enables it to deliver outstanding results to its clients. The Company works with clients such as Escorts, Nivea, BigBasket, CoinSwitch, Cure.fit, Saffola Fittify, MobiKwik and many others. HiveMinds is a unit of Madison World which through its 11 companies served last year, as many as 500 advertisers.