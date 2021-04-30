Domino’s tests driverless delivery but its 80s villain ‘The Noid’ returns to play spoilsport

While the testing is taking place in Houston, The Noid is doing his best to prevent pizza delivery.
Domino’s, an American pizza company is testing driverless delivery with the help of robotics company Nuro's R2 robot, a completely autonomous, occupantless on-road vehicle. As of now, the testing is happening only in Houston, USA.
But, The Noid, an ad character created in the 1980s, appears in the 30-second ad and we see the famed villain do his best to stop the driverless vehicle from delivering hot pizza but fail. It reminded us of the eternal battle between Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner from the Looney Tunes cartoons.
"The Noid is Domino's oldest and most famous villain, and the pizza delivery testing we're doing with Nuro's autonomous vehicle is exactly the kind of technology innovation that could provoke the Noid to return," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's vice president of advertising. "However, after 35 years of practice in avoiding the Noid, we're pretty confident we know how to defeat it."