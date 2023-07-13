By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

Dove Men+Care captures the power of true sportsmanship and care in its recent film

Dove Men+Care, the globally men's grooming brand, is back with an engaging film  that captures the transformation of the modern man. Rooted in care and aimed at challenging societal  stereotypes of masculinity, the captivating video weaves a powerful message of dedication and compassion - witnessed on and off field. As the story unfolds, Dove Men+Care seeks to inspire young men to embrace the  values of sportsmanship and the power of care, while boldly redefining traditional notions of what it means to  be a man.  

The brand video begins with a high-energy shot of an intense football match. A player skilfully manoeuvres past  his opponents, charging towards the goalpost. The stadium erupts with cheers and enthusiasm. Suddenly, a  player from the opposing team is seen in the frame as he actively pursues his rival who has the ball at his feet,  to slow him down. As they interact with each other, in a surprising turn of events, the player trying to stop the  attack, slips and falls to the ground. Overwhelmed by pain, he appeals to the referee for a foul. In a remarkable  twist, the focus shifts to the other player involved in the tussle, whose expression turns serious as he approaches  the fallen opponent attacker. He leans down, appearing to start a fight, but instead reaches out towards the  players’ untied shoelace. The scene undergoes a complete transformation as both players break into smiles, as  one helps the other to get back on his feet. 

As the stadium resounds with applause, spectators witness a remarkable display of camaraderie between rivals. This impactful moment emphasizes care that transcends competition. The video concludes with a resolute  voiceover, highlighting that Dove Men+Care is crafted for men who choose care and recognize its true power.  The viewer is introduced to the brand’s new 2-in-1 Shampoo+Conditioner range, with a special focus on the  Thick & Strong variant, that makes hair 10x stronger. 

Commenting on the brand film, Harman Dhillon - vice president - skin care, Colour Cosmetics and Dove  Masterbrand said, " Our brand has been built with a spotlight on superior care. With the launch of Dove Men+  Care, our purpose is to inspire every man to experience the transformative effects of care on themselves and  those around them. This philosophy is deeply ingrained in our products, which provide the care men need  without sacrificing on performance. Our first launch is the 2-in-1 Shampoo+Conditioner that exemplifies our  unwavering commitment to offering exceptional care. In our latest brand film, we deliberately chose a football  match as the backdrop, to beautifully showcase the power of care even amidst fierce competition." 

Zenobia Pithawalla - senior executive creative director & Mihir Chanchani - executive creative director, Ogilvy  added “Dove Men+Care is created for the new age man, who understands the power of care. In this  communication, we show how modern men in the most competitive scenarios, won’t shy away from revealing  their caring side. Dove Men+Care celebrates men who do not bow down to the stereotypes of masculinity - men  who are comfortable showing their caring side and take great pride in self-care.” 

Client: Hindustan Unilever Ltd. 

Brand: Dove Men + Care 

Vice President - Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics and Dove Masterbrand: 

Harman Dhillon 

Marketing Manager: 

Kedar Pradhan  

Senior Brand Associate: 

Om Raheja  

Agency: Ogilvy India 

Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India:  

Harshad Rajadhyaksha  

Kainaz Karmakar  

Sukesh Nayak  

Vice Chairperson & Chief Client Officer, Ogilvy India:  

Hephzibah Pathak  

Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy India:  

Prem Narayan  

Senior Executive Creative Director/Copywriter:  

Zenobia Pithawalla  

Executive Creative Director:  

Mihir Chanchani  

Senior Creative Director:  

Vishal Rajpurkar  

Creative Controller/Copywriter: 

Viplaksh Mehta  

Creative Controller: 

Virendra Mane  

Senior Art Director: 

Pratik Jadhav  

Junior Visualizer: 

Sahil Aadarsh  

Executive Vice President, Account Management:  

Vineet Singh  

Client Services Director:  

Sanam Chowdhry  

Account Executive:  

Vyigin Fotedar  

Executive Vice President, Planning:  

Abigail Dias 

Senior Planning Director:  

Tanvi Mishra 

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com