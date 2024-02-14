Down with Valentine’s Day!

Vishnu Srivatsav, creative head, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, sees culture and counter-culture as two sides of the same coin. “Where there is popular culture pushing a certain mushy narrative, we have always had cool takes on Valentine's Day. Ryan Reynolds' Match being a great example. There are certain brands whose tonality always lets them take a slightly different take from the running narrative. Within Cadbury, you see Silk take one tone and a 5 Star take another.”