DPhi appoints Bconnect Communications as its communication partner

On its collaboration with Bconnect Communications, Chanukya Patnaik, founder of DPhi said, “We are glad to onboard Bconnect Communications as our communication partner. We’ve worked with them on a few engagements before getting into this longer collaboration. Neha and team showed great enthusiasm, ownership, and a keen willingness to make an impact. Most importantly, they are well connected across most Indian media outlets and have shown remarkable results in a short span. This collaboration will help DPhi to reach a wider audience, and we are looking forward to it.