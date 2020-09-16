Dream11 brings back gully cricket in the run-up to IPL 2020

An athlete or an amateur, everyone has played gully cricket at least once.
"A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step"
It’s a Chinese proverb and is an apt description of the new Dream11 ad campaign called #YeApnaGameHai. Three ads, each replete with classic gully cricket moments featuring some of Indian cricket’s most popular players - everyone has to start somewhere and for all the players participating in the upcoming IPL, it was gully cricket.
In the last few days, the fantasy cricket app has released ads to take us back to those memorable memories of gully cricket we’ve all experienced at least once.
From toe touch to decide who’ll have the right to pick a player first to using a chair for a stump and having fun with it, the 45-second video endearingly starts the campaign. The cricketers in this ad include MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, and Jasprit Bumrah.
The second ad talks about the most common and annoying (if you’re the recipient) aspect of gully cricket: Who owns that will bat first.
While the third ad focuses on the bowlers, especially if they bowl a bit too quick. Poor Bumrah, for his ‘pace’, his over was reduced to a mini over (three-ball over).
The Dream11 IPL will be held in the UAE this year, from September 19 till November 10. The afternoon matches will start at 3.30 p.m. (IST) and the night matches will start at 7.30 p.m.