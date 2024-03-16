Dream11 scores big with a star-studded IPL campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The ad features Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Pandya Brothers, Samantha Prabhu, Priety Zinta, Suniel Shetty among others.
Dream11’s IPL campaign featuring an ensemble cast of personalities like Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Pandya brothers, Shreyas Iyer, Samantha Prabhu, Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty, Supriya Pathak, Daler Mehndi, Danish Sait, and cricket legends Srikanth and Mohinder Amarnath has impressed audiences.
Conceptualised by Tilt brand solutions, the 'Team Se Bada Kuch Nahi' campaign delves into the dynamic relationships among Indian cricketers during the IPL season. It cleverly portrays the friendly yet fiercely competitive spirit among players.
For example, the ad showcases the Pandya brothers asserting their IPL rivalry despite being siblings as they are representing different teams. Similarly, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant engage in banter while onboarding a bus.
It also shows how Bollywood personalities and cricket legends have their own favourite teams and often end up in the middle of a banter with each other.
Dream11 as a brand bets big on cricket as a property and currently is the primary sponsor for Gujarat Titans for this season of the Indian Premier League. Last year, the brand had bagged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s lead sponsor rights for Rs 358 crore.
The brand has also had a history of entertaining IPL campaigns like ‘Dream Big’ and the very famous,'Yeh main kar leta hoon, aap Dream 11 pe team banao’.
Last year, the brand had roped in actors Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi along with Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar and R Ashwin. The ‘sab khelenge’ campaign pitched these actors against the cricketers about their cricket capabilities and vice versa.
The campaign had received a lot of praise for being out of the box and entertaining.