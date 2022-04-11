Dunzo Daily, once again, questions the need for a fridge

The quick commerce service, because it delivers fresh groceries in 19 minutes, feels the cooling machine should retire.
Another day, another question about the need for a fridge in your home courtesy of Dunzo Daily, the quick commerce brand from Dunzo.
Why do you ask? Because Dunzo Daily delivers fresh groceries to your home in 19 minutes and at such speeds, do you need a giant cooling machine to keep things fresh?
This is the third ad from Dunzo Daily following a digital and a print ad. Dunzo Daily’s new ad comes at a time when rival Swiggy Instamart has been advertising during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and is not completely surprising because the T20 tournament is one of the biggest media spaces in India.
Dunzo first doled out animated ads for its quick commerce service in November last year. Following it were three ads featuring actors Sunil Grover, Shivaji Satam, Sunny Deol, Karisma Kapoor, and the late Puneeth Rajkumar.
As per RedSeer Consultancy in August, India’s quick commerce is expected to grow 10-15x in the next 5 years, to become $5 billion by 2025.
Dunzo Daily competes with the likes of Zepto and Blinkit which offer 10-minute delivery and Swiggy Instamart which says it will deliver your groceries in mere minutes.