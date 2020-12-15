Effie Asia Pacific Names Dentsu’s Ashish Bhasin as the 2021 Awards Chairman

Previously the head of Jury for the APAC Effie Awards 2017, Ashish has also served on several global award juries, such as the Cannes Lions.
Effie Asia Pacific is pleased to announce Ashish Bhasin, CEO APAC and Chairman India of Dentsu International, as the 2021 Awards Chairman.
A member of the Dentsu International Executive Team, Ashish is a well-known personality in the advertising and media industry with 32 years of experience under his belt. An astute businessman, he grew Dentsu International in India – now the 2nd largest advertising and media group in India by revenue – from a 50-member team to a 3000-member powerhouse. This overturned the existing ranking for the first time in over 80 years.
Prior to this, Ashish set up several of Lintas India’s (IPG) businesses and successfully led Lintas India for 20 years. He also had the global role of executive vice president, Lowe Worldwide and Asia regional director for Integrated Marketing.
Previously the head of Jury for the APAC Effie Awards 2017, Ashish has also served on several global award juries, such as the Cannes Lions.
A record-breaking four-time winner of the coveted South Asia Agency Head of the Year Award at Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Agency of the Year Awards, Ashish was the Founding Chairman of the Sydenham Institute of Management’s Alumni Association. He has recently been conferred a PhD (Honoris Causa) for outstanding contribution to the advertising and media Industry.
Ashish currently serves or has served on most industry bodies in India. His roles have included Immediate Past President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), Immediate Past Chairman of the Media Research Users Council India (MRUC), Co-Chairman of the AAAI-Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) committee from 2010-2018, Board Member of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Board Member of the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), and Chairman of the Readership Studies Council of India.
On his appointment, Ashish said “It is with great pleasure that I accept the position of APAC Effie Awards Chairman 2021. Effies are unique because they reward results. Of course, you also need fantastic brand insights, creativity of the highest level and a flawless execution, without which effective results are hard to achieve. In my experience, Effies have always shone the spotlight on brilliant work, which not only touches the consumer but also benefits the brand. I’m looking forward to seeing the best work from APAC when the juries get together next year.”
The APAC Effies is currently in its eighth edition, and it continues to honour the region’s most effective marketing communication works by Awarding Ideas That Work. Globally recognised as the gold standard for marketing effectiveness by clients and agencies alike, the call-for-entry for this prestigious award has begun, with entries being accepted from now till early April 2021.