Eggoz’s new campaign shares fresh take on eggs

“We’ve heard enough and more about the nutritional and health value of eggs. But, are you consuming good eggs? Are your eggs fresh? How to tell if an egg is actually nutritious or not? Eggs in India are typically 7-10 days old from laying and by the time they reach consumers’ kitchen, their nutrition is lost. Additionally, there are usage of chemicals, anti-biotics for egg production which are harmful for long term consumption. The typical eggy smell and runny yolk are few characteristics of an egg that is no longer fresh and there would be loss of nutrition. Through this campaign, we intend to create awareness about eggs in India and guide consumers to select perfectly fresh eggs for better nutrition and healthier eggs. With our vision to build the ‘Amul of eggs’, this campaign will help us in educating consumers about the category and also help us expand our customer base.” said Abhishek Negi, co-founder of Eggoz.