Eicher partners with Grapes to launch a new music campaign

Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, Shradha Agarwal, co-founder and CEO Grapes said, “Eicher as a brand has always worked towards optimizing the performance of the vehicle. The uptime services it provides play an instrumental role in ensuring minimum disruption to the supply chain by ensuring the vehicle coming to its workshop hits the road back on time. The chorus UpTimeHaiTohOnTimeHai depicted with the help of music and dance effectively establishes the role of Eicher in providing superior uptime to avoid any unplanned breakdowns. Therefore, to instill this message amongst the Eicher uptime workers on regular basis, we thought there is nothing better than coming up with an anthem that can be played and celebrated by the Eicher technicians”.