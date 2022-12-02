Eicher partners with Grapes to launch a new music campaign

Through this campaign the company looks to celebrate the effort of the uptime technicians, through a dedicated ‘Uptime Day’.
Eicher has partnered with Grapes to launch its UpTimeHaiTohOnTimeHai music campaign. The campaign showcases the competence and collaboration of the technicians and other support services around the theme of UpTimeHaiTohOnTimeHai.
Living in the current digital age, consumers now look for instant gratification and are getting accustomed to receiving goods and services instantly. The change in expectation can only be matched if our transportation industry is well equipped to deliver goods & services, from FMCG to durables & especially e-commerce, always on time. Hence, when a truck breakdown, life comes to a halt.
The music video highlights the team moving to the Uptime Beat, in order to meet the commitment of on-time delivery of the truck. Owing to a strong network of 270+ certified uptime workshops with round-the-clock accessibility, the brand ensures the shortest service and repair time, ensuring the driver, the fleet owner and the customer do not have to worry about unnecessary delays.
The campaign is also made with the purpose to celebrate the effort of the uptime technicians, through a dedicated ‘Uptime Day’ and going forward Eicher will celebrate the day every year across its workshops with a renewal of its Uptime commitment.
Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, Shradha Agarwal, co-founder and CEO Grapes said, “Eicher as a brand has always worked towards optimizing the performance of the vehicle. The uptime services it provides play an instrumental role in ensuring minimum disruption to the supply chain by ensuring the vehicle coming to its workshop hits the road back on time. The chorus UpTimeHaiTohOnTimeHai depicted with the help of music and dance effectively establishes the role of Eicher in providing superior uptime to avoid any unplanned breakdowns. Therefore, to instill this message amongst the Eicher uptime workers on regular basis, we thought there is nothing better than coming up with an anthem that can be played and celebrated by the Eicher technicians”.
Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwan Bindiganavile (SVP – Strategy), said, “Modern life is based on the timeliness of logistics. From the delivery of fresh fruits and vegetables to children coming home, being on time is critical. Everything we do at Eicher, from designing reliable trucks to the state of the art real time fleet monitoring, is dedicated to improving Uptime. This video is a celebration of our commitment”.
Rohan Mascarenhas (Head - Brand & Marcom) mentioned, “At Eicher, Uptime is not just a service promise but a movement, that each of us, play a role. This video showcases the passion of Team Eicher and is a source of inspiration to make everyone continuously move to the Uptime Beat. And the team at Grapes did a fantastic job in effectively capturing the essence of Uptime in an extremely innovative & entertaining manner”.