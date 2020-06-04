By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

Ek Lakdi Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga…. Fevicol sings on social media

The hit love lyric from the‘90s finds meaning in Fevicol’s new social media creative.

Ek Lakdi Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga…. Read again! That’s a tweaked lyric of the super hit song from the Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala starrer ‘1942: A Love Story’, a Bollywood hit from 1994. The lyric has resurged in the ad copy of Pidilite’s flagship adhesive brand Fevicol and highlights the brand’s affinity towards woodwork and carpentry – the backbone of the brand’s adhesive business. The digital ad has been crafted by Schbang, a Mumbai based integrated marketing agency.

Meanwhile, the elephants in the brand’s logo have put on masks in another social media creative. The video is backed by a voice over that highlights the importance of wearing masks and social distancing in the COVID era.

Here’s a look at the brand’s major woodwork oriented campaigns from the past.

PidiliteFevicolSocial mediaSchbang