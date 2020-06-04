Ek Lakdi Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga…. Fevicol sings on social media

Ek Lakdi Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga…. Read again! That’s a tweaked lyric of the super hit song from the Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala starrer ‘1942: A Love Story’, a Bollywood hit from 1994. The lyric has resurged in the ad copy of Pidilite’s flagship adhesive brand Fevicol and highlights the brand’s affinity towards woodwork and carpentry – the backbone of the brand’s adhesive business. The digital ad has been crafted by Schbang, a Mumbai based integrated marketing agency.