Emami onboards Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador for its Boroplus Ayurvedic Antiseptic Cream

Commenting on this new journey, Akshay Kumar, the new brand ambassador of BoroPlus Ayurvedic Antiseptic Cream said, “Brands build legacy on a foundation of trust. Emami and its iconic brand BoroPlus Ayurvedic Antiseptic Cream have built upon a strong heritage of consumer trust over nearly four decades by virtue of its product quality and efficacy. I feel very happy to be associated with a trusted brand like BoroPlus and become a part of the Emami family, which is a very popular household name in the world of personal care.”