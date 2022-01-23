Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Dr Dre star in Pepsi’s half-time show trailer

Like last year, the beverage giant won’t advertise at this year’s Super Bowl on 13 February 2022.
Pepsi’s trailer for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show show assembles the who’s who of rap and hip-hop to promote the upcoming 12-minute show on 13 February 2022 at the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Pepsi partnered with LA's own F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton, Friday, The Fate of the Furious) to direct the trailer that unfolds like a high-energy blockbuster film, inspired by almost two decades worth of iconic music videos and tracks.
The beverage giant, like last year, won’t advertise during the Super Bowl.
"Now that we are just weeks away from the most anticipated Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performance of all time, we're bringing fans closer to the magic of what will certainly be a colossal moment in pop culture history. Given our epic lineup of five superstar talents, we wanted to deliver a cinematic experience that could properly honour each of the artists and celebrate their role in music and culture as they descend upon Los Angeles to deliver a performance for the ages," said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing – Pepsi.
"It was critical that we tell this story in an authentic way, so we partnered with the creative genius of both F. Gary Gray and Adam Blackstone to deliver this impactful piece of content. The trailer will be available on our Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show app along with a range of behind the scenes footage, fan giveaways, and so much more to ensure fans continue to get hyped for the show in the coming weeks."
With the launch of The Call, a slew of never-before-seen content is set to drop on the new Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show app in the coming days including:
Behind the scenes images and videos from the making of The Call;
New giveaways including limited-edition Super Bowl LVI footballs signed by Dr Dre;
Surprise drops featuring one-of-a-kind set props from the shoot that fans can win including Halftime Show license plate, glam set, calligraphy pen, and chessboard.
Cover image courtesy: Variety
