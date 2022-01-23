Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Dr Dre star in Pepsi’s half-time show trailer

"Now that we are just weeks away from the most anticipated Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performance of all time, we're bringing fans closer to the magic of what will certainly be a colossal moment in pop culture history. Given our epic lineup of five superstar talents, we wanted to deliver a cinematic experience that could properly honour each of the artists and celebrate their role in music and culture as they descend upon Los Angeles to deliver a performance for the ages," said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing – Pepsi.