Euro Pratik launches its campaign featuring Hrithik Roshan

Euro Pratik, a lifestyle industry veteran has unveiled its first TVC featuring their brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan. The brand film campaign conveys the message that the ordinary designs are now history and it’s time to switch to Euro Pratik “if you wish to give your home and commercial spaces an ultra-modern vibe.”
The TVC showcases the megastar Hrithik Roshan inspiring people to go for Euro Pratik that offers pre-finished wall panels with futuristic designs.
Commenting on the launch of the TVC and its relevance, Pratik Singhvi, CEO, Euro Pratik said, “We are truly excited to launch our first TVC with superstar Hrithik Roshan known for his versatility and charismatic personality. Apart from being a reflection of what we represent as the innovators of a wide and unmatched range of wall panels and designer laminates, this campaign also enlightens the people on the importance of choosing from our exclusive collection of interior and home décor products. Euro Pratik products give their homes and commercial spaces an additional dimension of glamour and contemporary look, that’s the message.”
The TVC with a high level of creativity not only leaves a memorable impact on consumers’ minds, but also distinguishes the premium brand Euro Pratik from others. Apart from all the leading TV channels this campaign will also be promoted across outdoor and digital platforms including OTTs.
Euro Pratik is serving the domestic market with numerous decorative and quality products like Korean Charcoal Polystyrene panels, Louvers, Chisel - Seamless panels, Acrylic and PVC Designer laminates, Fashion Wall, Lamage HPL, Translucent panels, Mosaics, among others.