Eveready unveils digital film ‘Hero Banne Ka Power’ for its rechargeable torches

The newly launched Eveready film shines light on the unsung bravery of our people and celebrates courageous deeds, because not all heroes wear capes – some carry torches. It tells the tale of two boys immersed in a game of cricket as the sun is about to set. One of them takes a powerful shot, propelling the ball into a dark forest. With no light available, another boy expresses his reluctance to retrieve the ball. In a moment of empowerment, a determined girl, whom the boy did not allow to join the fun earlier, stands up and confidently embarks on a quest to rescue the lost ball using the Eveready rechargeable torch. For her, light is the only might that matters. Guided by the torch’s unwavering beam, the girl emerges from the shadows with the ball in her hand. She saves the day, armed with quick thinking and a rechargeable flashlight. The film ends with the message: Eveready, Hero Banne Ka Power (the power to become a hero). It stands for the brand’s mission of empowering and celebrating everyday heroism.