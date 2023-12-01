Everest's duel of 'Dons': Amitabh Bachchan and SRK face off in a spicy chess duel

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan engage in the game of chess for Everest's Pav Bhaji's new ad.
In a new ad for the spices company Everest, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are seen engaging in a chess match, both donning the iconic 'Don' persona of Bollywood.
Khan claims supremacy in the game while dishing the elder 'Don' a check move. The moment is broken when he receives an abrupt phone call in which he is informed about the arrival of Pav Bhaaji from Bachchan's house. While Khan contemplates what to do next with images of the dish going in mind, Bachchan hums don don don. Khan then concedes hailing Bachchan as the ultimate 'Don.'
As Khan speeds away, Bachchan triumphantly holds the King chess piece. Khan returns briefly, declaring, Pav Bhaji ke liye haarne wale ko Baazigar kehte hai. The 40-second ad film ends with Khan declaring the dish gets the ability to call people back to their homes if it is made with Everest's Pav Bhaji masala. Both the dons speed towards their respective cars.
This is the third ad film where the duo of legendary actors are seen endorsing different spices offered by Everest. One ad sees them trying to escape the media as they rush back to their homes for Biryanis made with Everest's Shahi Biryani Masala. The other sees them engage in a conversation over Everest's Tikhalal.