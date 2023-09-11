By afaqs! news bureau
Everest’s second ad sees SRK and Big B search for the red spice that’ll make their movies a hit

The ads come at a time when both actors are on movie and television screens with Jawan and KBC.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan know a thing or two about the recipe of making a hit movie. Yet, in Everest’s new ad, the two banter on which red spice will give their movies that right kick. 

Cue in Everest Tikhalal, a chilli powder. 

The ad’s script plays on the bit of Khan now doing massy roles like Bachchan’s ‘Angry Young Man’ movies in the 70s and Big B feeling sidelined. But, it’s all in jest. 

It is the second ad the two have appeared in for Everest. On September 7, 2023, the two were trying to escape from paparazzi and making a run towards biryani. In this case, it was for Everest Shahi Biryani Masala. 

SRK’s new movie Jawan has set the box office alight while Big B is hosting the hit quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Everest, with this casting, has pulled off a coup. 

