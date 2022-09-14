Experience Commerce sets up Its Content Production Arm – EC Studios

EC studios will be a platform, medium & agency-agnostic powerhouse for Brands, Content creators, and Advertisers. The service offerings under EC Studios will include end-to-end production; right from ideation to scripting, planning to production, to high-quality post-production, and in the next phase, focus on being ready with new-age content for Web 3.0 (Metaverse)​. This new arm will also provide Live commerce services to D2C brands which will include setting up exclusive/non-exclusive studio, equipment to manpower and operating the same, end-to-end, and help the brands create their own content universe to reach out to their consumers directly.

Having successfully set up & operating an exclusive studio in Gurgaon, EC Studios is already managing live commerce content for one of the world’s largest consumer durable brands on a day-to-day basis.