Experience Commerce wins e-com media mandate for Kärcher India

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Kärcher India on this mandate and are certain to meet and even exceed the mandate”, said Meera Ghare, Vice President, Account Management. “With an intent to provide the brand with an impactful voice on the digital platform, we are looking forward to using our strategic data-driven approach, along with technology and operational excellence to help Kärcher India increase their visibility in the market and generate more sales. With our track record of efficient and impactful media planning and actions, we will contribute to Kärcher India annual growth plan.