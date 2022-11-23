FableStreet ropes in Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi & Srinidhi Shetty as its brand ambassadors

Speaking about the partnership Ayushi Gudwani, founder & CEO, FS Life said, “The FableStreet journey began with a very clear philosophy of designing clothes that flatter women of all shapes and sizes, making them more confident about their appearance. Just how one size cannot justify the diversity of Indian body sizes, one brand ambassador couldn't do justice to the brand philosophy. Sonakshi, Huma and Srinidhi are women with varied body shapes and sizes however, what's common in them is their comfort in their own skin & body. This is what reflects their strong linkage with the brand. Any woman, whether she is an XS or XL - should wear our clothes and feel like they're made FOR HER. She should be able to say - FableStreet fits like me!”