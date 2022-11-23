FableStreet ropes in Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi & Srinidhi Shetty as its brand ambassadors

The campaign titled “Fits Like Nothing Else” is aimed at elevating the brand’s leadership in best fits for Indian women.
FableStreet, a flagship brand of FS Life, ropes in Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi and Srinidhi Shetty as its brand ambassadors.
The brand has launched its latest campaign #FitsLikeNothingElse with these names to highlight the need for brands to design clothes keeping Indian body sizes & shapes in mind, and highlights the brand’s leadership in the same. To drive home the importance of fits in women's clothing, the brand has also onboarded multiple online content creators including Barkha Singh, Avantika Mohan, Vagmita Singh, Kinnari Jain and so on.
Speaking about the partnership Ayushi Gudwani, founder & CEO, FS Life said, “The FableStreet journey began with a very clear philosophy of designing clothes that flatter women of all shapes and sizes, making them more confident about their appearance. Just how one size cannot justify the diversity of Indian body sizes, one brand ambassador couldn't do justice to the brand philosophy. Sonakshi, Huma and Srinidhi are women with varied body shapes and sizes however, what's common in them is their comfort in their own skin & body. This is what reflects their strong linkage with the brand. Any woman, whether she is an XS or XL - should wear our clothes and feel like they're made FOR HER. She should be able to say - FableStreet fits like me!”
This 360-degree campaign features a series of three digital films. Each film highlights the liberating feeling of wearing clothes that fit well. All the ambassadors are seen talking about their personal stories and experience with fits & fashion.
Talking about the campaign Sonakshi Sinha said, “FableStreet is a brand that focuses on making clothes for women of all body shapes and sizes. Having gone through the journey myself in my teenage years where I always found it hard to find clothes that fit me, I found a strong personal connect with the brand. Thus, when the brand reached out, I didn't have to think before saying yes to the association. It was a pleasure working with the team & the campaign.”
Huma Qureshi added, “It was really fun to be a part of this project. I have always believed that every woman is ‘gorgeous in every size’. It's sad that the world wants to push the image of a particular body type being better than the others. FableStreet is doing a fabulous job with fits and size inclusivity especially for the Indian bodies. Given my personal journey of self love, I really loved working on the campaign & hope the audience loves it too.”
Discussing the same, Srinidhi Shetty mentioned, “I think FableStreet as a brand is committed to quality. It was very evident in their interactions, shoot and the way they treated the whole collaboration. And that quality is clearly seen in their products. Easily one of the best fabric/ outfits I have tried on in recent times. Great fit and even greater comfort. Overall It was a joy working on this project and I am so looking forward to seeing our work go live.”
The creative brief of the campaign was managed by Supari Studios. The campaign will be spread across various social media & OTT platforms. FableStreet plans to reach 10 million women's wardrobe by 2025 and this campaign will be a major stepping stone to achieve their goal.