Fantasy sports app PickMonk references Sachin, Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma in its new campaign

The references help build the initial curiosity among the viewers.
Daily fantasy sports app PinkMonk's new campaign, aimed at the viewers of the ongoing Big Bash League in Australia, innocuously references Sachin Tendulkar, M.S. Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma.
No, the cricketers are not using the app. But it smartly references them in its three ads to generate curiosity amongst the viewers and wonder: "Why aren't you playing on Pickmonk yet?"
PickMonk, in its press release, says users can participate in contests tailored to their preferences and compete for real cash prizes based on their selected players' actual performances.
What is striking about the campaign is the use of '#BigB' in its marketing communication; Indians use Big B only for actor Amitabh Bachchan, but in this case, it is for the Australian T20 league.
Another differentiator, as per the app, is that it eliminates player credits, introducing a scoring multiplier system instead. Each player is assigned a multiplier (e.g., 1x, 1.2x, 2x), enabling users to swiftly build their dream teams without the hassle of managing credits.
Akash Patel, co-founder, said,"We believe in bringing the thrill of fantasy sports to everyday moments and our latest ad films capture the essence of Pickmonk's universal appeal.”
Ramesh Sethuraman,co-founder, added,"Our dedication lies in ensuring a seamless experience for our fan base, making Pickmonk the go-to platform for their ongoing cricket adventure.”
Vikas Kansagara,co-founder, added,"Our user-friendly interface and easy accessibility truly sets it apart from other fantasy sports platforms sports enthusiasts can avail it with ease at any time".