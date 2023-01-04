Fastrack Specs roots for sustainable living, launches maiden film “Loved by Nature”

The brand campaign, #LovedByNature speaks of an eyewear collection, made out of castor seeds.
Titan Company’s Eyecare Division strengthens its focus on sustainability with Fastrack’s new NatureWear collection. The brand campaign, #LovedByNature speaks of an eyewear collection, made out of castor seeds. The main reasoning of the campaign is to bring forth the brand’s advocacy for environmental sustainability by bringing awareness and using castor seeds as the source material.
Fastrack Specs has launched a differentiated campaign for its NatureWear Range, its first ever brand film, conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, it is co-created at a global animation studio. The film features a high quality animation of an Orangutan and it has been successful to catch eyes and to communicate the story of ‘Loved by Nature’ for the collection.
The hearty piece of visual narrative attempts to highlight the efforts towards sustainability- in the form of NatureWear. The campaign conveys the idea that nature will love us if we are responsible towards it.
Maneesh Krishnamurthy, head of marketing, Eyecare Division Titan Company said, “With Fastrack Specs Stores, we continue to scale up our efforts to target GenZ consumers.
Shyaondeep Pal, regional creative director, Lowe Lintas said,” Very rarely, you come across a product that truly is environment friendly. We thought of a simple leap, where an ape walks into a human environment to thank a girl for choosing Fastrack. The toughest part was to get the expression of the Orangutan right. The right kind of empathy in the eyes.”