FCB Group’s Dheeraj Sinha and Tanya Malhotra from Uber India are part of Spikes Asia’s first wave of speakers for 2024

“We’re delighted to announce the first set of speakers for Spikes Asia 2024 and bring together an exceptional line-up of talent, as we return to a physical event this year. Bringing the APAC community together to inspire, learn and problem-solve is an important part of Spikes Asia, and we look forward to the discussions that will take place this March," said Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, in a press release on the Spikes Asia website.