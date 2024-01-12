FCB Group’s Dheeraj Sinha and Tanya Malhotra from Uber India are part of Spikes Asia’s first wave of speakers for 2024

The awards will happen in Singapore on March 13 and 14, 2024.
Spikes Asia, one of the continent’s most famous creative awards, has announced 25 names in its first list of speakers for 2024.
FCB Group India and South Aisa CEO Dheeraj Sinha and Uber India’s brand and reputation lead Tanya Malhotra are part of this list.
Both are part of a panel that will dive into how brands can win India by tapping into culture. It will take place on March 13, 2024.
“We’re delighted to announce the first set of speakers for Spikes Asia 2024 and bring together an exceptional line-up of talent, as we return to a physical event this year. Bringing the APAC community together to inspire, learn and problem-solve is an important part of Spikes Asia, and we look forward to the discussions that will take place this March," said Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, in a press release on the Spikes Asia website.
Last month (December 2023), Spikes Asia announced its jury list which included 12 jurors from India.