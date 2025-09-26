Fevikwik celebrates everyday bonds with humour in new campaign

Fevikwik, the instant adhesive brand from Pidilite Industries, has launched a new campaign that blends functionality with humour, staying true to its advertising legacy. The ad film captures a middle-aged couple in a playful spat over a forgotten anniversary, which turns into a memorable moment sealed by Fevikwik’s quick fix.

Sandeep Tanwani, chief marketing officer, Pidilite Industries, said: “Fevikwik’s latest campaign is a reminder that strong bonds can come with a smile. Our new ad reflects Pidilite’s playful spirit while staying rooted in everyday consumer reality. By weaving humor into relatable situations, we aim to make Fevikwik more than just an adhesive—it’s a brand that connects emotionally too. We’re excited to keep pushing the boundaries of storytelling and look forward to surprising our consumers with every new campaign.”

Anurag Agnihotri, chief creative officer west, Ogilvy India, said: “The ‘Anniversary’ film illustrates how Fevikwik remains a trusted companion in life’s sticky situations. Not just a quick fix for objects, but a quick fix for moments. Taking forward the legacy of a brand that has always stood strong with ingenuity, wit, and heart.”

The campaign continues Fevikwik’s tradition of mixing humour with product demonstration and is live across television, digital, and social media platforms.