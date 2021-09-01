Fevistick’s latest ad redefines learning ‘by heart’; asks children to learn by doing

Learning by heart has traditionally meant rote learning, where children mug up an entire textbook and still don’t understand a word of it. It is a term we all are familiar with, irrespective of which education board we studied in.

Fevistick’s latest ad redefines learning ‘by heart’. With its latest ‘Heartwala Fevistick’ (a new packaging that has a yellow heart symbol), the brand advises children to use their product for a better learning experience.