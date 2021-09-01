Fevistick’s latest ad redefines learning ‘by heart’; asks children to learn by doing

With the message of ‘Dil se Chipkaoge to Dimag me Chipkega’, the ad is in line with the brand’s humorous approach.
Learning by heart has traditionally meant rote learning, where children mug up an entire textbook and still don’t understand a word of it. It is a term we all are familiar with, irrespective of which education board we studied in.
Fevistick’s latest ad redefines learning ‘by heart’. With its latest ‘Heartwala Fevistick’ (a new packaging that has a yellow heart symbol), the brand advises children to use their product for a better learning experience.
With the message of ‘Dil se Chipkaoge to Dimag me Chipkega’, the ad highlights the idea of learning by doing. In line with Fevistick’s humorous ads, this one is also a light-hearted approach to a child’s learning.
A child is trying to memorise the order of the planets, but the names enter from one ear and exit from the other, until his grandmother suggests learning by doing, with the help of Fevistick. Once he sticks the planets in their place, the child memorises them very well. The background music, with the funny lyrics, adds to the humour.
In a time of online schooling, where children have to make sense of their classwork through a screen, this ad promotes the idea of learning through interactive and visual aids. Created by Ogilvy, the ad is also reflective of the online schooling times, where parents are actively involved in their children’s learning process. The grandmother also seems representative of the traditional learning system, where she suggests that the best way to learn is by doing it.
It has been a long time since we have seen a Fevistick ad. Just like other Pidilite ads, they are usually simple and light-hearted.
Fevistick has become quite synonymous with glue sticks. In 2012, it launched the ‘Original glue stick’ campaign to distinguish itself from the duplicates in the market.
Fevistick launched with a catchy tagline, ‘No chip chip no jhig jhig’, clearly marking itself as an alternative to the sticky liquid adhesives of the time that created quite a mess.