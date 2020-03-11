FICCI Frames postponed over Corona virus concerns

In view of the public health concerns and the recent advisory of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, which has strongly recommended to avoid mass gatherings, FICCI has decided to postpone FICCI FRAMES 2020. While it is indeed a big disappointment for all of us at FICCI and the media community in India and the rest of the world, we have chosen to take this decision in the best interest of our participants.

We look forward to coming to you very shortly with the new dates for FICCI FRAMES.