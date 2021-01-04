Filter Coffee Co. adds Charmacy India to its kitty, strengthens its luxury cosmetic roster

Elated on the win, Anuja Deora Sanctis, Founder and CEO, Filter Coffee Co. said, "We are glad to partner with Charmacy India in helping them build digital media presence. With the luxury skincare market in India growing at a fast rate and more and more people rooting for a better makeup routine, we see this as a great opportunity to launch some interesting and innovative solutions and campaigns. We have been in this space for a long time and have seen the customer patterns evolve and the role social media, especially Instagram, has played in doing so. We look forward to partnering with Charmacy India on their expansion plans and are committed to their growth and success. The entire team at Filter Coffee Co. is excited and looking forward to this association.”