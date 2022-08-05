Filter Coffee Co. wins digital mandate for Truefitt & Hill (India)

The world’s oldest barbershop as recorded by the Guinness Book of World Records!
The agency has acquired the digital marketing mandate for Truefitt & Hill, the world’s oldest barbershop, which has been a bastion of grooming men with over 2 centuries of expertise!
Filter Coffee Co. will be the Digital Agency for Truefitt & Hill to help reflect and strengthen the brand’s robust offline global presence on the digital platforms. The gold standard of male grooming for over 217 years, Truefitt & Hill is recognized as the finest traditional barbershop and has provided discerning gentlemen with only the finest in grooming products and services.
In India, the brand has over 26 successfully running barbershops and is managed under Lloyd Luxuries Ltd - who are the Master Franchise for Truefitt & Hill in the Indian subcontinent (includes Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Vietnam, Myanmar and Bangladesh).
Apart from being the world’s oldest barbershop, Truefitt & Hill offers the finest grooming products formulated with an exquisite blend of rare and sophisticated essences. Their offerings include a full line of shaving, fragrance, hair, and bath & shower products to provide daily grooming solutions for today's man.
Filter Coffee Co., with its robust team of strategists, creative designers, content managers, influencer managers and a fully-equipped production unit will be responsible for the brand’s Performance Marketing, Strategy Formulation, Social Media Management, Influencer Marketing and Original Content Creation.
With the men's grooming market poised to reach great heights in the coming years, Truefitt & Hill is ready to ride this growth trajectory with its precision to process and constant product innovation, supported with Filter Coffee Co.'s custom-tailored strategies.
Prannay Dokannia, COO, Lloyds Luxuries Ltd said, “We were on the lookout for a team that would thoroughly grasp our target audience and elevate our digital presence. We are more than delighted to have Filter Coffee Co. as our partner on this journey, and we look forward to their ideas and innovation in helping us achieve our business objectives.”
On the win, Anuja Deora, founder, and CEO, of Filter Coffee Co., added, “We are incredibly delighted to engage with Truefitt & Hill for driving their digital media journey. Looking forward to taking Truefitt & Hill’s digital excellence to new heights.”
As a full-service digital agency with core expertise in Social Media, in the last 7 years, the agency has been fortunate to drive digital and integrated communication for some of the finest brands with the approach of helping brands power up their dreams. Filter Coffee Co. continues to add value to its clients and assist them in growing not just on social media but across all business platforms.