Filter Coffee Co. wins the social media mandate of L'Occitane India

Speaking on the new account win, Anuja Deora Sanctis, founder and CEO, Filter Coffee Co. said, "We are glad to extend our association with L'Occitane India for their social media presence. We have been associated with them for a while and this extension in our partnership gives our team a chance to bring in innovative and engaging solutions for the brand to reach out to more buyers. This is a great addition as our agency is being looked upon as a go-to for beauty and luxury brands. Our portfolio comprises of some of the most leading, global skincare brands and that’s definitely our unmatched expertise and USP. We look forward to this association.”