Filter Coffee Co. wins the social media mandate of L'Occitane India

Filter Coffee Co., a well-established, full-service digital agency, started by Anuja Deora Sanctis has won the social media mandate of L'Occitane India. L'Occitane India is part of the L‘OCCITANE Group which is comprised of six leading natural beauty brands and a global network of more than 3,000 retail outlets in 90 countries.
Filter Coffee Co. will be handling the social media presence for their entire range of luxury products in the India region. The agency has been associated with the brand for over 3 years on Influencer Marketing & Photoshoots. With the extended mandate, the agency’s key role will be to build the brand in India using various social media platforms, primarily Instagram, and create stronger brand recall and visibility within its target audience.
Speaking on the new account win, Anuja Deora Sanctis, founder and CEO, Filter Coffee Co. said, "We are glad to extend our association with L'Occitane India for their social media presence. We have been associated with them for a while and this extension in our partnership gives our team a chance to bring in innovative and engaging solutions for the brand to reach out to more buyers. This is a great addition as our agency is being looked upon as a go-to for beauty and luxury brands. Our portfolio comprises of some of the most leading, global skincare brands and that’s definitely our unmatched expertise and USP. We look forward to this association.”
Shubhra Puri, manager - product marketing, L'Occtaine India said, “We are delighted to have successfully launched the India Instagram handle for L’Occitane in association with Filter Coffee Co. Over the years of our partnership, we have been able to deliver many successful campaigns with good ROIs aligned with brand’s aesthetic value. The team is creative, dedicated and aligned with the latest industry and social media trends and we are pleased to take this journey ahead with them to deepen our connect with our Indian customers through our new virtual home."