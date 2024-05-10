Fintech brands are striving for attention, consumer-centric brands soar high in the league: e-DART IPL' 24 report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to be a powerhouse platform for brands to engage with cricket enthusiasts across the nation. However, the latest e-DART IPL’24 report, a collaboration between Crisp Insights and Kadence International, unveils a narrative of brand engagement and recall during the tournament. Amidst the IPL fervor, Fintech brands are striving for attention, while consumer-centric giants like Dream11, Tata Group, Jio, My11 Circle, Pepsi, and CEAT soar high in the league of brand recall.