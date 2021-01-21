Flipkart brings back ‘kidults’ in an ad for its grocery vertical

The ad is a pun on the phrase ‘dhoka khaa rahe ho’ – where a family’s groceries eat into their monthly budget and savings.
In Flipkart’s latest ad, a family’s grocery expenditure is personified as another ‘kidult’ – one who literally eats into their savings. In the course of the ad, we see the groceries literally breaking open the couple’s savings (in the form of a piggy bank).
The action is a pun on the phrase ‘breaking the bank’ and plays on a very real problem that most couples have – of groceries and living expenses taking up a huge part of their budget. This is the first time we’re seeing ‘kidults’ advertise for the Flipkart app’s grocery vertical.
In the past, ‘kidults’ have been used in ads for Flipkart’s fashion vertical. They have been featured in ads alongside Bollywood celebrities Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In most ads, the celebrity endorsers are emphasising on the deals that users can find while shopping on the Flipkart app.
On the grocery vertical, the last development was when the platform introduced a voice assistant feature. The voice-first conversational AI platform has been built by Flipkart’s in-house technology team with solutions for speech recognition, natural language understanding, machine translation, and text to speech for Indian languages.
These solutions are capable of understanding vernacular languages, such as Hindi, e-commerce categories and products, and tasks such as searching for a product, understanding product details, placing an order, etc.
The indigenously developed AI platform is built to automatically detect the language spoken by the user and, in real-time, transcribe, translate, transliterate and understand the user’s intent to have engaging shopping-related conversations in various Indian languages.