Flipkart launches FlipInTrends to empower Indian fashion brands

Rhea Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Rithvik Dhanjani joined over 100 Made-in-India fashion brands from across India to kick off the festive season for Flipkart Fashion
Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace, brought together over 100 Made-in-India fashion brands from across the country for the launch of FlipInTrends, with the intention to help them maximise growth opportunities in the run up to this year’s festive season.
Available on the Flipkart app, this introduction is based on early-stage generative AI innovations, utilises innovative merchandising and technological enhancements and leverages the understanding of over 500 million registered users.
When it comes to the fashion industry, the speed of trends changing is tremendous and FlipInTrends is aimed towards enriching trendy product offerings to effectively meet consumer demands. This strategy also provides deeper engagement with the fashion seller ecosystem by incorporating deeper trend forecasts into the dashboard on the Flipkart Seller app, ensuring sellers stay updated with the latest trends.
Industry leaders from Meta, WGSN and Libas joined Flipkart in sharing their learnings on brand building and engagement with the audience at the launch event in New Delhi. The event’s standout moments were an interesting conversation on style featuring renowned stylist Rhea Kapoor and a ramp walk featuring Bollywood star Mouni Roy, who showcased collections from Made-in-India fashion brands alongside models wearing curated pieces. The event also witnessed the launch of the ‘Flipkart Fashion Trends 2024’ coffee table book that unveiled upcoming seasonal styles, providing valuable insights about emerging trends in the fashion industry.
Speaking on the success of the event, Pallavi Saxena, senior director - Flipkart Fashion said, “The launch of FlipInTrends marks a significant milestone in our journey to curate cutting-edge trends and redefine the fashion shopping experience for our customers. We are dedicated to supporting and focusing on Indian fashion brands by ensuring that they have access to the best insights, which in turn enables brands to bring the trendiest collections to the Flipkart marketplace. The launch event celebrated fashion in every way, with brands, influencers and industry thought leaders coming together to experience what we believe is the future of fashion in India.”