Flipkart’s ‘End Of Season Sale’ set to bring cheer to lakhs of sellers and fashion shoppers

Connecting customers from India and Bharat alike : In order to serve customers from metros and from emerging tier 3, tier 4 towns, Flipkart has introduced Fashion TV, a 24X7 live commerce feature that will enable sellers and hundreds of brands and influencers to interact with customers in real-time. Poised to create a unique personalised experience for customers, this unique initiative will enable customers to browse an expansive assortment of short format live videos, just as if strolling through a mall and purchasing displayed fashion styles instantly. There will be 4 formats of live prime time shows including- brand led lives, celeb led lives, game time lives and season’s top trends show. In addition, participating brands and celebrities will co-host a series of 100 live sessions for 10 hours daily to offer a wide range of time bound offers rolled out periodically. The interactive format will significantly boost customer trust and participation in the event.