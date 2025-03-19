Flipkart’s Gudi Padwa campaign highlights 3 decades of festive shopping

Wit & Chai Group, a creative media agency has conceptualised and produced Flipkart’s first-ever Gudi Padwa campaign. The campaign launches on digital platforms, targeting brand presence in Maharashtra during Gudi Padwa celebrations.

Wit & Chai Group has produced a brand film for Flipkart’s Gudi Padwa campaign. The film combines elements of nostalgia, humour, and tradition to present Flipkart as the go-to platform for festival shopping.

The campaign film captures the evolution of festive shopping through a three-decade narrative spanning the 1970s, 2000s and 2025. While generations and shopping habits have evolved, the festive shopping rush remains constant in every household. The narrative uses Marathi traditions, rhythmic folk-style narration and a relatable family setup to connect with audiences.

Delighted with the brand film campaign, Suyash Lahoti, partner at Wit & Chai Group said, “With this campaign, we wanted to do more than just celebrate Gudi Padwa. We wanted to create something that feels truly Maharashtrian—something that only Flipkart could own. The campaign is distinct, memorable, and deeply rooted in the way Maharashtra celebrates festivals. From nostalgic storytelling to modern shopping convenience, this film blends tradition with the present in a way that feels fun, relevant, and functional”

Speaking about the campaign, Pratik Shetty, senior director, head, marketing and Media, Flipkart said, “At Flipkart, we believe in celebrating the rich cultural diversity of India by creating meaningful experiences that resonate with our customers. With this campaign, we’ve blended nostalgia, humor, and Maharashtra’s rich heritage to show that while times change, the excitement of festive shopping remains constant. Flipkart continues to be the go-to destination for customers looking to celebrate with ease, tradition, and joy."

The campaign will be launched across digital platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and OTT Platforms.