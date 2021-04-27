Forrester names dentsu international India as Salesforce Partner of the Year 2021

Speaking on the recognition, Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO India, dentsu said, “This is yet another well-earned recognition for our continued success with Salesforce. We are already a certified Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, a Strategic Services Partner, and a Platinum Commerce Cloud Partner with Custom Integration credentials. With 1,300+ Salesforce trained staff and 1,800+ Salesforce certifications globally in our network of agencies integrated by design, we craft bespoke solutions brands can leverage across multiple channels to orchestrate meaningful customer journeys, monetise interactions, and provide customer service at scale. The results are improved marketing outcomes, enduring customer relationships, and sustained competitive advantage for the clients we serve.”