Fortune unveils special Soyabean Oil pack in tribute to Chhath Puja

Adani Wilmar (AWL) is celebrating Chhath Puja this year with a special focus on connecting with the heart of Bihar’s vibrant traditions. The company has launched a limited-edition Fortune Soyabean Oil pack featuring a Madhubani art design, capturing the essence of the festival and paying homage to the region’s rich cultural heritage.

Complementing this, Fortune Chakki Fresh Atta brings authentic flavour to traditional Chhath recipes such as thekua, the popular festive delicacy. Fortune Chakki Fresh Atta allows families to create soft, flavorful thekuas, enhancing the joy of Chhath celebrations. The special Fortune Soyabean Oil, which comes in 1L pouch, will be available across Bihar.

AWL organised special ghaat decorations across major Chhath Puja locations in Patna, extending the celebration to the broader community. The campaign was supported by marketing initiatives including television commercials, print advertisements, and digital content featuring the special edition packaging. The brand’s new campaign also includes a 10-second film which is released on Meta and YouTube platforms.

As part of the campaign, Adani Wilmar hosted ‘Thekua Making Mahotsav’, an event bringing together local communities to celebrate the cherished traditions of Chhath Puja. The event highlights the significant role played by Fortune products, including Fortune Chakki Atta, and Fortune Soyabean Oil which makes it easy to create the perfect thekua.

The ‘Thekua Making Mahotsav,’ witnessed more than 100 women from Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Bhagalpur who gathered to craft more than 3,000 traditional thekuas using Fortune products. The festival featured a live demonstration by chefs Poonam Singh (Patna), Chef Pawan Pandit (Bhagalpur) & Chef Naveen (Muzaffarpur) showcasing the authentic art of thekua-making, enhanced with Fortune’s quality ingredients, making it a memorable celebration of tradition and taste. Women were welcomed to learn how to make thekua, share their favourite recipes, and enjoy delicious tastings, all while celebrating the spirit of Chhath Puja.

To further celebrate the spirit of Chhath Puja and connect with the community, a 25 feet installation of the Fortune Soyabean Oil pack was also unveiled at Gandhi Maidan, serving as a landmark celebration of Chhath Puja festivities. The installation, a symbol of community spirit and cultural heritage, remained throughout the Chhath Puja week from November 1 to 7, 2024.

Mukesh Mishra, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Adani Wilmar, said, “Chhath Puja holds immense significance in Bihar’s cultural fabric. It’s a deeply personal celebration for many as it’s about family, community, and honouring the Sun God, and thekua is integral to these sacred celebrations. We celebrated Bihar’s rich artistic heritage with through our Madhubani art packaging and invited people to come together to experience the joy of the festival at ‘Thekua Making Mahotsav’. This initiative reflects our commitment to enhancing regional connections and resonating deeply with our consumers’ culinary traditions & preferences. Something that we recently ensured by celebrating the Durga Puja and Hilsa festival in West Bengal as well as reviving the traditional pickle-making process by organizing a competition in UP.”